Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the "Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Electra Battery Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electra Battery Materials Competitors 99 472 1037 52 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Electra Battery Materials and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 407.30%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A $9.65 million -3.45 Electra Battery Materials Competitors $675.22 million $8.06 million -11.65

Electra Battery Materials’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% Electra Battery Materials Competitors -435.41% -15.70% -12.76%

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

