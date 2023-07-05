Financial Contrast: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 21.87, indicating that its stock price is 2,087% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Penumbra and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 11 0 2.92 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Penumbra currently has a consensus price target of $301.92, suggesting a potential downside of 10.88%.

This table compares Penumbra and CVR Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $847.13 million 15.30 -$2.00 million $0.16 2,117.44 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million ($0.02) N/A

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penumbra. CVR Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 0.73% 1.58% 1.16% CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Penumbra beats CVR Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System, Lightning, and CAT RX brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About CVR Medical

(Free Report)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.