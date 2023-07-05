Critical Review: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) versus Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ReNew Energy Global and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.78%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.00%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

33.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Enlight Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 2.07 -$61.00 million ($0.18) -31.16 Enlight Renewable Energy $546.84 million 3.69 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Enlight Renewable Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -5.55% -4.04% -0.72% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats ReNew Energy Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.