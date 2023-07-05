Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) vs. BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Financial Survey

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) and BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and BYD Electronic (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -87.92% -25.25% -22.94% BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neonode and BYD Electronic (International), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 0 0 0 N/A BYD Electronic (International) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BYD Electronic (International) has a consensus target price of C$27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 809.09%. Given BYD Electronic (International)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BYD Electronic (International) is more favorable than Neonode.

13.1% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of BYD Electronic (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Neonode shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neonode and BYD Electronic (International)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $5.67 million 22.09 -$4.88 million N/A N/A BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A C$0.41 7.26

BYD Electronic (International) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neonode.

Summary

BYD Electronic (International) beats Neonode on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers. The company licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers. In addition, it sells touch sensor modules to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and systems integrators. Further, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors. It serves office equipment, automotive, industrial automation, medical, military, and avionics markets. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also provides assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts. In addition, it builds and maintains monorail projects. BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

