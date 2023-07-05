Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Insider Activity at Ventas
In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ventas Stock Performance
Ventas stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.
Ventas Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
