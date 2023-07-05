Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Ventas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ventas by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 296,623 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ventas by 1,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ventas by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

