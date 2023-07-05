CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $20.68 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,603 shares of company stock worth $180,392 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

(Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.