Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $86.06

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.7851 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.