Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $45.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Free Report

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.