Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $17.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -10.26%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.