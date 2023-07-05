The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $10.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $8.89 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -374.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

