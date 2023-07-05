StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Up 5.1 %

AIRT stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

