Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.21.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.35 on Monday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 329,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,014,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,775,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3,024.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

