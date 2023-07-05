Analysts Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Price Target at $34.77

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Antero Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 913,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,313 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.44. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $45.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

