Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Shares of CHCI opened at $4.19 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.02.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
