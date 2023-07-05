Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.68.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
