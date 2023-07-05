Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

