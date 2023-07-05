ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $52.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.98.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Free Report ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

