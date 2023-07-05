Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CREG opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

