Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Eltek Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -1.50. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Free Report ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

