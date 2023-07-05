Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Up 11.6 %
Shares of Eltek stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -1.50. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
