Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.
About Symbolic Logic
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.