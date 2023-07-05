Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.30. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

About Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

