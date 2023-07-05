Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of SFE opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

