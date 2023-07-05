United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Down 3.0 %

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

