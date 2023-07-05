SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SIF opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

