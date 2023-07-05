StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of XIN opened at $3.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

