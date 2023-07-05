Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

