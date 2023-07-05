Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Shares of RDI stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.