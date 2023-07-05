StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 million, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
