RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of RIBT opened at $1.06 on Monday. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
