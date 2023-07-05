RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RIBT opened at $1.06 on Monday. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiceBran Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

See Also

