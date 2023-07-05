Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EKSO. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EKSO opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.51.

Insider Activity

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $65,750.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

