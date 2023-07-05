Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.20. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
