Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.76 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
