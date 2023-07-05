Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRCY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

MRCY stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $21,011,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $14,405,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

