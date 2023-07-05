Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

