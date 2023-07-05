MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $135.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $118.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -738.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $119.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in MasTec by 107.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after buying an additional 415,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MasTec by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after buying an additional 402,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.