Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. Lazard has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

