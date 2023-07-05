Robert W. Baird Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $17.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

NYSE TIXT opened at $15.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.05 million. Analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,025,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,012 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

