Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIS. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.09.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $390,114,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $193,902,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

