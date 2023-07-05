Head to Head Survey: Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Near Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Near Intelligence shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Near Intelligence and Digihost Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Near Intelligence $59.75 million 1.11 $5.03 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $24.19 million 2.17 $4.33 million ($0.61) -3.02

Analyst Ratings

Near Intelligence has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Near Intelligence and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Near Intelligence 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.86%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Near Intelligence.

Profitability

This table compares Near Intelligence and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Near Intelligence N/A N/A -29.57% Digihost Technology -80.71% -13.40% -11.37%

Risk and Volatility

Near Intelligence has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.85, suggesting that its share price is 585% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Near Intelligence beats Digihost Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Near Intelligence

Near Intelligence, Inc. operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence. It also provides Engage, which focuses on the flighting and delivery of the campaign to the correct audience; and Compass that measures the effectiveness of the campaign. The company provide its services to retail, restaurants, automotive, real estate, media and technology, government, financial service, travel, and tourism. Near Intelligence, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

