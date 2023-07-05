Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) & Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Head to Head Analysis

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) and Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hexcel and Leonardo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel 9.19% 8.73% 4.70% Leonardo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hexcel and Leonardo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel $1.58 billion 4.05 $126.30 million $1.77 42.81 Leonardo N/A N/A N/A $0.24 49.91

Analyst Recommendations

Hexcel has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo. Hexcel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hexcel and Leonardo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel 0 8 1 0 2.11 Leonardo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hexcel presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.62%. Given Hexcel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hexcel is more favorable than Leonardo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Hexcel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Leonardo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hexcel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hexcel beats Leonardo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets fabrics, multi-axials, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and rail transportation. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, rotorcraft blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in rotorcraft blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings; and RF interference control products for military and aerospace applications. This segment also provides interference control materials, structural composites, and services; dielectric absorber foams; magnetic absorbers; and thermoplastics for commercial and defense applications. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services. It also provides trainers, fighters, multi-mission transport, and multi-mission surveillance aircraft; command and controls, radars and sensors, optronics, communication systems, electronic warfare, avionics, air traffic management, and defense systems; and cyber security and resilience, critical communications, digitalization, and monitoring. In addition, the company offers geoinformation, satellite communications, ground systems, navigation, and satellite operations; interplanetary probes and orbiting modules; and robotics and drilling, electro-optics, laser transmitters, atomic clocks, photovoltaic panels, power distributors and amplifiers, attitude sensors, and orbital micropropulsion. Further, it engages in the production and assembly of major structural composite and metallic components for commercial and military aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aircraft, as well as provides automation of airport baggage handling, mail sorting centers, and courier logistics hubs. The company was formerly known as Leonardo Finmeccanica S.p.a. and changed its name to Leonardo S.p.a. in January 2017. Leonardo S.p.a. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

