Tietto Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:TIETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tietto Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:TIETF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,381,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 3,844,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Tietto Minerals Price Performance

TIETF stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Tietto Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

About Tietto Minerals

Tietto Minerals Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in Australia and West Africa. Its primary project Abujar gold project comprises three tenements covering an area of 1,114 square kilometers located in western Côte D'Ivoire. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

