Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,300 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 510.2 days.
Shares of TOSCF opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.
