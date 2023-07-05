Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,300 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 510.2 days.

Tosoh Price Performance

Shares of TOSCF opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

