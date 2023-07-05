Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSUSF opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12.
Tsuruha Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tsuruha
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.