Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSUSF opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

