Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of THOGF opened at C$18.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.15. Toho Gas has a 1 year low of C$18.75 and a 1 year high of C$18.75.

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

