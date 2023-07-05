Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Toho Gas Price Performance
Shares of THOGF opened at C$18.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.15. Toho Gas has a 1 year low of C$18.75 and a 1 year high of C$18.75.
About Toho Gas
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toho Gas
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.