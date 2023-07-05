THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
THC Biomed Intl Price Performance
THCBF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. THC Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About THC Biomed Intl
