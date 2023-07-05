THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

THC Biomed Intl Price Performance

THCBF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. THC Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About THC Biomed Intl

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

