Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,731.0 days.

Toho Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKCOF opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. Toho has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

