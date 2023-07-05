Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cogent Communications in a report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $67.01 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 304.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at $328,454,801.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at $328,454,801.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $273,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock worth $4,936,907 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,700.08%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

