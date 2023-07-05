Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
