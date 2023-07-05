Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.0 %

BKR opened at $31.60 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

