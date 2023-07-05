Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
BKR opened at $31.60 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.27 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
