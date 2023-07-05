Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RPHM opened at $6.41 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $215.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O'donnell purchased 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,188,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,509,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,330,337 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

