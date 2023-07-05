Nordstrom, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of JWN opened at $20.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 187.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $254,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $19,229,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 690.91%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

