Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $362.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $328.00 to $362.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCO. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Moody’s stock opened at $346.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.31 and a 200-day moving average of $307.83. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $351.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,718 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 697.0% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after acquiring an additional 872,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

